Mike and Richie break down the latest MBB commitment in class of 2023 PG Jamichael Davis (McEachern HS in Powder Springs, GA).

They dive into his game and how this might affect other players Rutgers is recruiting (including his 5 star teammate, class of 2024 recruit Airious "Ace" Bailey). Then they offer an update on a big-time transfer portal WR who is currently visiting Rutgers.