2026 North Carolina DB Kosci Barnes Recaps Rutgers Official Visit

Rutgers Football played host to 20+ recruits this past weekend for their first Official Visit weekend and one of the program's top targets at defensive back in Kosci Barnes made the trip up from North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounds cornerback spoke with The Knight Report earlier today about his Official Visit and offered the latest update on his recruitment.

"The visit was great, I really enjoyed it," Barnes told TKR. "We did a few different things, but the one thing that stood out the most was the brotherhood between coaches and the players. I also really liked how the academic advisors help you out as much as they do."