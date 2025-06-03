2026 Two Way Lineman Tavian Branch Recaps Rutgers Official Visit

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney highlights 10 of the most important pledges over the weekend.
Rutgers Football lands its second tight end of the Official Visit weekend in North Carolina's D.J. Howerton.
2026 Maryland OL/DL Tavian Branch recaps his weekend Official Visit with Rutgers Football.
Rutgers Football flips USF Athlete commit Rinaldo Callaway III following his official visit this weekend.
2026 North Carolina DB Kosci Barnes recaps his weekend Official Visit with Rutgers Football.
