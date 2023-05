Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers beat reporter Craig Epstein to first say goodbye to Chris Nalwasky (0:30) who is leaving for NJ.com. They then break down the departure of Rutgers SG Cam Spencer to the transfer portal and what it means for the team next season (3:00). They then get into a larger discussion about the transfer portal/NIL, the newly announced fundraising goals and the challenges NIL presents to Rutgers (6:52). After a long discussion about those topics, they pivot to the return of Paul Mulcahy next year and what that means for the team in 2023/24 (32:50).

Richie then gives a quick hoops assistant coaching update (38:45) before finishing with a rundown of how the Rivals NJ football camp went this past weekend (41:50)