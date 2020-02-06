PLAYER: Alijah Clark

POSITION: Defensive Back (Safety)

HIGH SCHOOL: Camden High School (Camden, NJ)

OTHER OFFERS: Boston College, Maryland, UMass, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia.

Recruiting: There has been some speculation over the past month or so that Clark had been leaning towards Rutgers and today that speculation came to a wild ending as he decided to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights. The wild started when Clark, who was considered a Rutgers lean since his visit last month posted a top five earlier this morning featuring Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State. However after about two hours later, Clark tweeted once again, but this time it was an announcement that he was committing to Rutgers.