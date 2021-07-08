TKR EVAL: Rutgers Football lands a very good DB in Davison Igbinosun
Late Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Football landed a verbal commitment from Class of 2022 prospect Davison Igbinosun. The Union, New Jersey native becomes the 14th verbal commitment in the Class of 2022 for the Scarlet Knights.
TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano decided to break down Igbinosun's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news