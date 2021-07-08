Late Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Football landed a verbal commitment from Class of 2022 prospect Davison Igbinosun. The Union, New Jersey native becomes the 14th verbal commitment in the Class of 2022 for the Scarlet Knights.

TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano decided to break down Igbinosun's film and highlighted some of his best traits.

