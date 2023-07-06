The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach TJ Thompson and Steve Hayn have both signed new contract extensions that will keep them with the program through the 2023-24 season.

According to an OPRA request, it states that Thompson will make $375,000 for the upcoming season, his previous deal had him making $250,000 for the 2022-23 season. While coach Hayn will also gets a bump in pay, going from $182,000 to $200,000 for the upcoming year.