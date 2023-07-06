TJ Thompson / Steve Hayn sign contract extensions with Rutgers Basketball
The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach TJ Thompson and Steve Hayn have both signed new contract extensions that will keep them with the program through the 2023-24 season.
According to an OPRA request, it states that Thompson will make $375,000 for the upcoming season, his previous deal had him making $250,000 for the 2022-23 season. While coach Hayn will also gets a bump in pay, going from $182,000 to $200,000 for the upcoming year.
Now where does that leave Thompson in terms of the rest of the coaching staff, you can see all the coaches salaries below thanks to an OPRA request that TKR has submitted through the university.
— Assoc. HC Brandin Knight ($625,000) expires March 2024
— Asst. Coach TJ Thompson ($375,000) -- expires June 2024
— Asst. Coach Marlon Williamson ($255,000) -- expires June 2024
— Chief of Staff Steve Hayn ($200,000) -- expires June 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board