Published Mar 5, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Hits Rock Bottom at Purdue + New Football Target
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent, Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Rutgers Basketball's putrid 100-71 loss at Purdue and what Steve Pikiell needs to do to turn around the program in the off-season (1:30). They then discuss a potential addition on the horizon for Rutgers Football's Class of 2026 in recruiting (23:00).

