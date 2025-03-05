TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Hits Rock Bottom at Purdue + New Football Target

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Rutgers Basketball's putrid 100-71 loss at Purdue and what Steve Pikiell needs to do to turn around the program in the off-season (1:30). They then discuss a potential addition on the horizon for Rutgers Football's Class of 2026 in recruiting (23:00).
