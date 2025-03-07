Previewing Rutgers Baseball's B1G Opening Series Versus Iowa

Rutgers Baseball will return to the diamond this weekend as they kick off Big Ten playwith a three game home stand against Iowa starting on Friday. The Scarlet Knights come into this series with a 5-7 record and have struggled in weekend games so far this season. However they are undefeated at home and hope to continue that streak. On the flip side, Iowa comes to town with a 5-6 record on the year and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Iowa is led by Head Coach Rick Heller, who’s in his 12th season with the Hawkeyes. The Iowa pitching staff will is led by junior left-handed pitcher, Cade Obermueller and the Iowa City native is having another strong season to start the year and is also one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten. Junior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary is expected to get the second start for Iowa i Saturday’s matchup. In his first season as a part of the weekend rotation, Savary has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.16 ERA, and 22 strikeouts in just three starts. In the series finale, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Reece Beuter will likely get the nod. Beuter has been one of the better Sunday starters in the Big Ten, as the Dallas Baptist transfer has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9, and 6.4 K/9 in three starts. Now looking at Iowa's offense, they have had one of the most productive lineups in the Big Ten thus far, as they are tied for third with Maryland in the conference batting average. Redshirt junior outfielder Jackson Beaman has been one of the biggest additions to their roster this season, the Missouri transfer is slashing .300/.432/.767 with nine hits, two doubles, a team-high four home runs, nine RBIs, and a 1.199 OPS. Junior utility player Caleb Wulf is another veteran to watch, he's currently slashing 471/.500/.500 with 16 hits, one double, a team-high nine RBIs, and a 1.000 OPS. Two other Hawkeyes to watch in this series are Gable Mitchell and Reese Moore.

