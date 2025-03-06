Advertisement
Published Mar 6, 2025
2026 Rutgers Football Targets In The Latest Rivals250 Rankings
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
On Monday, the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle were released and the latest updates featured one Rutgers Football commitment and several targets as the Scarlet Knights hope to continue to build a strong class.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

Currently, Rutgers holds the No. 35 overall recruiting class in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2026 cycle thanks to four commitments. Below, you can find out which Rutgers commitment is ranked inside the latest Rivals250 as well as a list of notable targets.

COMMITTED PROSPECT....

