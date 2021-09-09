Thursday Notebook: Greg Schiano previews Syracuse matchup

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano met with the media on Thursday to talk about his team's health, the new uniforms honoring the 9/11 victims and to preview this weekend's upcoming game against Syracuse.

Below are a few notes on some of the things that were said.

-- Gavin Wimsatt will join the team this weekend on the trip to Syracuse, but he will not be dressed. Greg Schiano mentioned that he had a good week, but admitted this week was more about getting him acclimated to the college lifestyle more than anything else.

-- The limit on the travel roster is set at 74 players per the Big Ten. Schiano mentioned last year it was easy to pick 74, but with the 2021 roster it was a lot more difficult.

-- Coach also spoke about the Syracuse defense and how well they play under coach Dino Babers. He admits that they've done some things that he hasn't seen before.

-- Coach said the 9/11 tribute uniforms idea was started up by head equipment manager Mike Kuzniak. He also said the idea came last spring from Kuzniak, it got approved and then he ran with it, working with Adidas to put it all together.

-- Nothing new to report on the injury side of things.