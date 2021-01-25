Three Thoughts on Rutgers Hoops victory over the Indiana Hoosiers
Following a five-game losing streak, Rutgers was able to secure a hard fought victory over Indiana 74-70 for their first win in Assembly Hall in program history. With the win, the Scarlet Knights improve to an overall record of 8-6 and 4-6 in the Big Ten.
Here are three thoughts after the game:
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
WELCOME BACK GEO BAKER
Prior to the game, Geo Baker was having a rough stretch since coming back from his high ankle sprain early in the season. Finishing the matchup with 19 points on 7-15 shooting, Baker was able to put the team on his back and take over the game when he needed to. In addition, Baker made four of his nine three-point attempts and served five assists.
“Geo is a good player, I thought really everyone had great numbers today,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “We have not been rebounding well, a huge stat for us, and Geo has been very involved. I could not take him off the court at a couple points.”
With Baker’s history of providing Rutgers with many memorable shots/moments, it should not come as too much of a surprise he was able to dig down deep and lead the Scarlet Knights to the victory. However, if Rutgers hopes to turn this season around for the long-term then Baker will have to start stringing more games like this together.
OFFENSE GETS BACK ON TRACK
Although Baker ended up finishing the game as Rutgers’ leading man, it was an all-around quality offensive performance from the Scarlet Knights as they were able to shoot about 51 percent on 27-53 shooting and (hallelujah) sink 12 of their 17 free-throw attempts. This was also the first time the Scarlet Knights eclipsed the 70-point mark since Jan. 2 against Iowa.
“I liked how we played, it helped us on the backboards. I liked how the guys came off the bench and responded,” Pikiell continued. “You make changes when you feel like there is a need for it and we were not getting off to good starts at the beginning of games, but we were real connected today.”
This was also a get-right game of sorts for Ron Harper Jr. considering he finished the game with a quiet 15 points and was able to snatch down 12 rebounds. Rutgers’ big men got in on the party too as Myles Johnson and Cliff Omoruyi both contributed eight points a piece with Johnson going a perfect 4-4 from the field while Omoruyi went 3-4.
MYLES JOHNSON WITH THE PLAY OF THE DAY
If Rutgers is able to turn their season around, Johnson’s offensive rebound and kick-out with about 10 seconds left will serve as a good starting point as the game seemed to be in danger of falling out of the Scarlet Knights’ hands.
“I thought Myles did an unbelievable job, Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the best players in the country and averages 20 points a game and had 30s in games,” Pikiell said. “Paul [Mulcahy] does all the things you need him to do. I thought Caleb [McConnell] gave us great energy and Jacob [Young] gave us great energy off the bench. Cliff [Omoruyi] was a real bright spot in the first half and Ron Harper, the whole game, was very involved vocally and to grab 12 rebounds was huge life for us.”
Johnson also did a tremendous job of locking down Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who ended the day with 13 points on 4-10 shooting and seven rebounds. As a team, Rutgers was able to narrowly out rebound the Hoosiers 32-29 and the veteran big man played a huge role in doing so.
Rutgers will look to make it two in a row when they come home to battle Michigan State at the RAC on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. on FS1.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board