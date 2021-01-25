Following a five-game losing streak, Rutgers was able to secure a hard fought victory over Indiana 74-70 for their first win in Assembly Hall in program history. With the win, the Scarlet Knights improve to an overall record of 8-6 and 4-6 in the Big Ten. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

WELCOME BACK GEO BAKER Prior to the game, Geo Baker was having a rough stretch since coming back from his high ankle sprain early in the season. Finishing the matchup with 19 points on 7-15 shooting, Baker was able to put the team on his back and take over the game when he needed to. In addition, Baker made four of his nine three-point attempts and served five assists. “Geo is a good player, I thought really everyone had great numbers today,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “We have not been rebounding well, a huge stat for us, and Geo has been very involved. I could not take him off the court at a couple points.” With Baker’s history of providing Rutgers with many memorable shots/moments, it should not come as too much of a surprise he was able to dig down deep and lead the Scarlet Knights to the victory. However, if Rutgers hopes to turn this season around for the long-term then Baker will have to start stringing more games like this together.

OFFENSE GETS BACK ON TRACK Although Baker ended up finishing the game as Rutgers’ leading man, it was an all-around quality offensive performance from the Scarlet Knights as they were able to shoot about 51 percent on 27-53 shooting and (hallelujah) sink 12 of their 17 free-throw attempts. This was also the first time the Scarlet Knights eclipsed the 70-point mark since Jan. 2 against Iowa. “I liked how we played, it helped us on the backboards. I liked how the guys came off the bench and responded,” Pikiell continued. “You make changes when you feel like there is a need for it and we were not getting off to good starts at the beginning of games, but we were real connected today.” This was also a get-right game of sorts for Ron Harper Jr. considering he finished the game with a quiet 15 points and was able to snatch down 12 rebounds. Rutgers’ big men got in on the party too as Myles Johnson and Cliff Omoruyi both contributed eight points a piece with Johnson going a perfect 4-4 from the field while Omoruyi went 3-4.