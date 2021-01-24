Rutgers Basketball is back in the win column as they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 74-70 in Bloomington today.

For the first time since December, the Scarlet Knights looked like the early season version of themselves as they dominated the Hoosiers to end their five game skid.

The Scarlet Knights offense was on fire today as they shot 50.9% from the field today on 27-of-53 shooting, this was the first time Rutgers shot over 44% in a single game since the Knights shot 50% against Purdue back on December 29th.

Geo Baker led the Rutgers offense today with 19 points to go along with five assists, one rebound and one steal. Along with him, the Scarlet Knights also got some solid contributions from Ron Harper Jr (19pts, 11rebs, 2asts, 1blk) and Myles Johnson (8pts, 8rebs, 5blks, 3stls).

Along with a very good offense, the Scarlet Knights also played phenomenal defense holding the Hoosiers to 70 points today instead of their 73.1 points per game average. Rutgers also did a well defending one of the best scorers in the Big Ten in Trayce Jackson-Davis, he normally averages around 20 points per game, but the Scarlet Knights held him to just 13 on the day.

Overall the Scarlet Knights came to play today in every facet of the game and this looks like that same Rutgers team that we saw back in December.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

