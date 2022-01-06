Three Thoughts on Rutgers Hoops 75-67 win over Michigan

Here are three thoughts after the game:

So far 2022 has been kind to Rutgers as it defeated Michigan 75-67 to earn its first win against the Wolverines in program history.

Geo Baker Shot Maker

This was the type of game that should remind people how dangerous Geo Baker can be as he finished with a season-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

“These guys did it, these guys wanted to get this one,” head coach Steve Pikiell said after the game. “Michigan has been very good for a long time and they continue to be so I’m happy we got a W.”

Anytime the Scarlet Knights needed a basket, it seemed as though Baker was there to provide a helping hand as they ended an 87-year winless streak against Michigan.

Ron Fire

While Baker might get a lot of the attention, Ron Harper Jr. also had a big game as he recorded 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting and nailed five of his six three-pointers.

“It was a great team win,’' Harper said. “I feel like everybody who checked into the game brought energy.’'

Harper also pulled down six rebounds as the Scarlet Knights outrebounded the Wolverines 37-32. The only person who tallied more rebounds than Harper was Cliff Omoruyi who finished with 12.

An encouraging sign for Rutgers

While much will be made about Rutgers getting that elusive win against Michigan, another aspect of this game that should not be overlooked is the fact the team never blinked under pressure.

“We battled through a lot of stuff,’' Pikiell said. “These guys were terrific down the stretch and made big plays, hit threes, and really shared the ball. I’m proud of these guys, good veteran win.’'

Despite trailing by as much as 17, the Wolverines kept fighting and cut Rutgers’ lead to single digits several times. However, whether it was Baker, Harper, or even Caleb McConnell, the Scarlet Knights always had an answer as they cut Michigan’s all-time series lead to 14-1.

Rutgers will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 8 when it takes on Nebraska at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 2 p.m. (ET) on BTN.