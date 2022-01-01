RECAP: Rutgers Basketball rolls past CCSU to win second in a row

Rutgers rang in the new year in style as it blew past Central Connecticut State 79-48 on Sunday afternoon to win its second game in a row.

It was a historic day for Geo Baker as he recorded his 200th career three-pointer as he netted it about halfway through the first half to put the Scarlet Knights up 25-10. Finishing with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, Baker moved into 16th place all-time in points scored at Rutgers, surpassing John Battle.

Behind 13 points from Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers went into the tunnel with its largest halftime advantage of the season as it led 44-14. Omoruyi also finished with a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.