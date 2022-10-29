Gavin Wimsatt gets the nod

Although this is one Wimsatt and the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) will look to forget, it marked a new era for the program as it handed the reins over to the former four-star recruit. From a game perspective, he did not offer much as he finished 6-for-17 for 68 yards with a fumble and an interception before getting knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a head injury.

Wimsatt, who appeared to be alright following the hit, showed some qualities that explain why the Scarlet Knights are so high on his future but also others that show why they felt he was not ready to be QB1 at the start of the season. At the end of the day, it will take more than one game to know what the freshman’s ceiling is but for Rutgers fans who have waited to see the prized recruit take over, the time is now.





An offensive struggle

As a whole, Rutgers’ offense could not get anything going as it finished with 134 total yards with 86 coming through the air and 48 on the ground. On the flip side, Minnesota (5-3, 2-3) did whatever it wanted all day as it more than doubled Rutgers’ time of possession and was led by Mohamed Ibrahim who finished with 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights were also victims of several costly drops, including back-to-back ones from Matt Alaimo and Chris Long in the third quarter, that could have jump-started the offense and put them in a better position to make it a one-score game entering the fourth.





A nightmarish day for Rutgers

If the final score was not enough to make a Scarlet Knights fan shudder, before the game it was announced freshman running back Samuel Brown V would miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

While Brown likely would not have made much of a difference in this one, his talent gave Rutgers a bit of a different wrinkle so to lose him is a big blow for an offense that has struggled so far to begin with. The Scarlet Knights will have to wait until 2023 to see Wimsatt and Brown take significant snaps together so, while the wait might be long, today’s final score should not be indicative of what the future holds for the program.

Rutgers will return to action next Saturday when it takes on Michigan at SHI Stadium at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on BTN.



