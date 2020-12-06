TheKnightReport - Three thoughts on Rutgers Football's game versus Penn State

Looking for their first win over Penn State since 1988, Rutgers put up their worst performance of the season thus far and once again lost to the Nittany Lions 23-7 to drop to 2-5 on the season. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Gets Dominated In The Trenches Point blank Rutgers lost this game because they were obliterated in the trenches. Whether it was the offensive or defensive line, Penn State did whatever they wanted to do all game long to the tune of 248 rushing yards and held the Scarlet Knights to their season-low in points. “Guys played hard but we didn’t play a very clean game,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference. “Hats off to Penn State, I thought they played very well. We struggled to handle them up front especially offensively.” As one of the few teams in the Big Ten who has been able to successfully play each of their games so far, it is worth wondering if that unit is starting to feel the wear and tear of a season with no bye weeks.

Offense Fails To Get Anything Going Coming off of a week where Rutgers came back from 10 points down at halftime to beat Purdue 37-30, the Scarlet Knights must have left all of their offensive prowess in West Lafayette because outside of a prayer touchdown pass to Bo Melton in the third quarter Rutgers could not get anything going offensively all day. “I thought Noah actually did a pretty good job today,” Schiano continued. “When he dropped back we didn’t protect very well. Again hats off to Penn State you could say we didn’t protect well or they did a great job generating a pass rush.” This was by far Rutgers’ worst offensive output of the year so far. However, a brighter way to look at it is unlike past seasons at least this time their worst performance can be easily identified and the team can (hopefully) improve in the coming weeks.