Rutgers Football vs. Purdue: TKR's three thoughts on the game
Rutgers was able to get back into the win column as they defeated Purdue 37-30 to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 2-4 on the season.
Here are three thoughts after the game:
ART GETS THE START
With quarterback Noah Vedral banged up following last week’s 48-42 3OT loss to Michigan, it was Artur Sitkowski who got the start. While the junior did not blow anybody away with his performance, he did what he was asked to do going 18-27 for 141 yards and two touchdowns and, more importantly, limited the turnovers to zero.
“I thought Art stepped in and ran the offense really well,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference. “He was very confident and gave everybody a calming effect so we’re fortunate.”
While the Rutgers football program is no stranger to quarterback controversies, it would be hard to envision a scenario in which Sitkowski continues to be the starter once Vedral is all healed up. However, it is good to know somebody like Sitkowski is on the team and can step in and do the job if called upon.
JOHNNY LANGAN IS A BAD MAN
While Sitkowski got the start, it was Johnny Langan who got a bulk of the snaps, especially in the second half. Finishing the game with 21 carries for 95 yards, Langan fought for every single yard and ended up sealing the victory for the Scarlet Knights.
“Johnny’s role was going to be expanded just because of the situation,” Schiano said. “But as the game played out Johnny became a great option for our four-minute offense.”
And, while he did not throw the ball much did go a perfect 4-4, one of which included a 62-yarder to running back Kay’Ron Adams who took it to the house to cut Purdue’s lead to 23-20 coming out of the half.
ARON CRUICKSHANK TURNS THE TIDE
In a matchup that was driven by momentum, perhaps the biggest play in the game came in the form of a 100-yard kickoff return TD from Aron Cruickshank in the third quarter that shortened Purdue’s lead to 30-27. From that point on, Rutgers seized the momentum and never gave it back en route to their second win of the season.
“I thought we were going to need a big play in the kicking game,” Schiano added. “I didn’t know what that big play was going to be but I thought that was going to be something we were going to need. Aron [Cruickshank] and everybody did a great job on the play, Coach [Adam] Scheier did a great job scheming it up and the kids executed it very well.”
Much like Schiano’s first go-around with the program, the Scarlet Knights seem to be paying special attention to their special teams and making sure that all three phases of the game perform proficiently when the game is on the line.
