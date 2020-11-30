Rutgers was able to get back into the win column as they defeated Purdue 37-30 to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET $25 OFF PLUS A FREE $75 ADIDAS OR NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

ART GETS THE START With quarterback Noah Vedral banged up following last week’s 48-42 3OT loss to Michigan, it was Artur Sitkowski who got the start. While the junior did not blow anybody away with his performance, he did what he was asked to do going 18-27 for 141 yards and two touchdowns and, more importantly, limited the turnovers to zero. “I thought Art stepped in and ran the offense really well,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference. “He was very confident and gave everybody a calming effect so we’re fortunate.” While the Rutgers football program is no stranger to quarterback controversies, it would be hard to envision a scenario in which Sitkowski continues to be the starter once Vedral is all healed up. However, it is good to know somebody like Sitkowski is on the team and can step in and do the job if called upon.

JOHNNY LANGAN IS A BAD MAN While Sitkowski got the start, it was Johnny Langan who got a bulk of the snaps, especially in the second half. Finishing the game with 21 carries for 95 yards, Langan fought for every single yard and ended up sealing the victory for the Scarlet Knights. “Johnny’s role was going to be expanded just because of the situation,” Schiano said. “But as the game played out Johnny became a great option for our four-minute offense.” And, while he did not throw the ball much did go a perfect 4-4, one of which included a 62-yarder to running back Kay’Ron Adams who took it to the house to cut Purdue’s lead to 23-20 coming out of the half.