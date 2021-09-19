Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's 45-13 win over Delaware

For the first time since 2012, Rutgers has started the year 3-0 following its 45-13 shellacking of Delaware.

AN OFFENSE AWAKENING.....

Despite scoring a combined 78 points coming into this game, it felt as though the Scarlet Knights were still searching for their offensive mojo. However, those worries were laid to rest as Rutgers finished the day tallying 493 total yards with 334 of them coming through the air.

“We needed that and I thought Noah was very efficient,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said after the game. “The big thing is we have not been very efficient in third down conversions and today we were.”

While Delaware’s defense does not pose the same type of threat as a Big Ten team, it was still important for the Scarlet Knights to get that monkey off their back and prove they can move the ball downfield consistently if need be. This type of performance was exactly what the doctor ordered and perhaps the most impressive aspect of this unit thus far is the fact it has yet to turn the ball over. This marks the first time Rutgers has gone three straight games without a turnover since 2009.

NOAH DA THROWAH.....

It is going to be a quiet week for the Noah Vedral detractors as the sixth-year quarterback finished the day throwing 21-25 for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Also, not only did he show he has a vertical passing game but a majority of his deep throws were on the money and led to points for the Scarlet Knights.

“I think any time you perform efficiently like that, that would help anybody’s confidence,” Schiano added. “Noah doesn’t lack confidence though, he’s a very confident guy because he prepares so well.”

If this is the Vedral that Rutgers is going to get weekly then this could end up being a special year for the Scarlet Knights. However, there is a lot of season left and with the competition taking a significant step up the Wahoo, Nebraska native will also have to make the leap.

WHAT LIES AHEAD......

With one-quarter of its season in the books, Rutgers now turns its attention to the gauntlet known as the Big Ten. With a trip to Ann Arbor before a matchup with Ohio State on the horizon, the Scarlet Knights have their work cut out for them if they want to continue this strong start.

“We know what we’re up against,” Schiano said. “It sounds like Michigan is back to being Michigan and we had our crack last year and didn’t do it so now we’re going on the road and we’ve got to find a way against a very good football team.”

Although the helmets look similar, Michigan is a much-improved team than the Blue Hens. So while the Scarlet Knights have aced the non-conference portion of their schedule, they will need to prove they can compete against the beasts of the Big Ten to turn this into a season to remember.

Rutgers will look to go 4-0 when they take on Michigan at The Big House on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on ABC.