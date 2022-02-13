Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball's 73-65 win over No. 14 Wisconsin

For the first time in program history, Rutgers Basketball has defeated three straight-ranked teams following its 73-65 victory over No. 14 Wisconsin .

A massive turnaround for Rutgers

After its heartbreaking 79-78 overtime loss to Northwestern, it looked as though Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament chances were dead in the water. However, thus far the Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) have answered the bell as they picked up three straight quad one wins.

“We are real resilient,” Ron Harper Jr. said. “We knew that today wasn’t going to be an easy game. I feel like we fought the adversity well and executed the game plan. We are playing teams in the top half of the Big Ten right now and we like it that way. We know what kind of team we are and we are just going to keep fighting.”

If Rutgers can successfully rewrite its season this will be the point where it all turned around. However, with games left this month against Illinois, Purdue, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights still have work to do before they can try on their dancing shoes again.

Another efficient offensive showing

For the third straight game, Rutgers shot above 50 percent from the field and even found itself shooting 58 percent from three in this one. Leading the way was Ron Harper Jr. with 21 points while Paul Mulcahy had 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Geo Baker also finished with 16 points while Cliff Omoruyi had 10.

“I told you guys I like this group,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “We practice the right way. They defend and they did that in the first half. We did a really good job of not fouling in the second half. We got Illinois next. This whole league is great, whether you are ranked or not ranked it doesn’t matter”

The free-throw shooting also played a key role as the Scarlet Knights went 16-for-18 while the Badgers shot 9-for-17. This win also improved Rutgers to 7-0 this season when Harper Jr. scored 20+ points.

A historic win

Not only did this victory mark the first time in program history Rutgers was able to knock off three straight ranked foes, but it was also its first-ever road win against Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) as it came into the contest 0-5.

“This is as great of a place to come and play basketball in the Big Ten,” Pikiell said. “We haven’t had much success here. I’m just real proud of the guys. Every guy came up big to win and every point was huge in this 40-minute league.”

For a team looking to put its resume back together, this is a statement win and one that could go a long way if the Scarlet Knights find themselves fighting for one of those last bids into March Madness.

Rutgers will look to make it four in a row when it returns to Jersey Mike’s Arena to take on No. 13 Illinois on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ET) on BTN.