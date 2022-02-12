Rutgers Hoops defeats No. 14 Wisconsin to earn third ranked win in a row

Rutgers Basketball's winning streak continued today as they were able to defeat the No. 14 ranked Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 73-65. This was not only the Scarlet Knights third win in a row, but also their third win versus a ranked oppoent as well.

For only the 12th time this season the Scarlet Knights were led in scoring by Ron Harper Jr. who went on to score 21 points on the day, 11 of which came in the first 20 minutes of play. Along with Harper Jr., Rutgers also got some big offensive contributions from Geo Baker and Paul Mulcahy who combined for 34pts on 11-of-21 shooting from the field.

Along with a solid offensive performance, the Scarlet Knights held the Badgers to the speed limit (65mph) as head coach Steve Pikiell loves to say, holding Wisconsin to exactly that on the day. The defense as a whole played great, especially when it came to stopping Mid-Season All-American (Sporting News, The Athletic) Johnny Davis. The Scarlet Knights held the Badgers star to just 11 points, which is well below his average of 20.8 points per game.

Overall yet another very BIG/B1G win for Rutgers Basketball as they continue to inch closer to the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.