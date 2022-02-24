Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball's 71-62 loss to Michigan

Despite facing a short-handed Michigan team, Rutgers fell to the Wolverines 71-62 to drop its second in a row. Here are three thoughts after the game….

NO RHYTHM OFFENSIVELY

Outside of 19 points from Ron Harper Jr. and 17 from Cliff Omoruyi, the Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) did not do much to help themselves offensively as they were held to their lowest total since their 68-60 loss to Maryland on Jan. 25. “Obviously a tough road game and Michigan played well,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “I thought we were a step slow on both ends of the floor.” Rutgers also had a tough time getting anything going from the 3-point line as it finished 2-12 with Paul Mulcahy and Omoruyi netting the team’s only treys.

A ROUGH NIGHT FOR MULCAHY

This was the type of night where nothing went right for Mulcahy. Finishing with five points on 2-for-8 shooting, Mulcahy seemed unable to shake off his early game foul trouble to the point where it showed in his body language and expressions each time he missed a shot. “We had some timely turnovers and some opportunities to make some layups and make some shots and we didn’t convert,” Pikiell added. “That kind of snowballed.” With three regular-season games left, Rutgers is going to need Mulcahy to shake this performance off quickly as he is an important cog in its offense and one that will likely play an integral role in deciding how the rest of this season plays out.

NOT A GREAT DEFENSIVE SHOWING