Rutgers Hoops can't stop Michigan offense, loses 71-62
It was another tough one for the Rutgers basketball team tonight as they fell to Michigan today inside the Crisler Center by a final score of 71-62.
The Scarlet Knights offense looked pretty good overall (other than three point shooting -- 2-of-12), but overall they shot slightly above 42% on the night. The offense was led by star players Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi as the two combined for 36 of the team’s total 62 points. Guard/Forward Caleb McConnell also chipped in nine points of his own, but the rest of the team as a whole struggled mightily on offense, as no other player was able to come close to double digits.
On the flip side of the ball, Rutgers did just about everything possible to try and stop the red hot Michigan offense. They started in man-to-man, shifted to zone and even played a three quarter court press at times to try to slow down the Wolverines and force a turnover. None of that worked as the Michigan offense shot 46.6% on the night and dominated Rutgers inside, scoring 32 of their 71 points in the paint.
Overall it was another up and down game for the Scarlet Knights, as they couldn’t get any type of stop in the second half, thus causing the loss. Things are starting to come down to the wire for Rutgers as they desperately need to get at least one, probably two more regular season wins to keep their tournament hopes alive.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME.....
This move by Ron Harper was not talked about enough on social media or the message board tonight. The future pro took a play out of Pauly Pivot's book and used his pivot foot a few times until the defender bought on the fake and finished with a beautiful finger roll lay up.
RHOOPS PLAYER OF THE GAME -- RON HARPER JR.
Despite the final score, Ron Harper Jr. tried everything possible to keep the Scarlet Knights within reach, as he finished with a team high 19 points and finished second in rebounds with eight on the night. Overall Harper Jr. played pretty darn well despite not making a single three, finding other ways to put the ball in the hoop.
HONORABLE MENTION -- CLIFF OMORUYI
The big man Cliff Omoruyi looked phenomenal on offense tonight. He showed off some clean post moves, ran perfect pick and rolls with guys and of course showed off his athleticism In transition. He Is quietly developing very nicely on the offensive end, but still needs to work on his rebounding a bit before he declare him an elite big man.
UP NEXT.....
Rutgers will head back home as they welcome the No. 13 ranked Wisconsin Badgers to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Tip-off is set for 6pm with the game being televised on BTN.
