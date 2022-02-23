Rutgers Hoops can't stop Michigan offense, loses 71-62

It was another tough one for the Rutgers basketball team tonight as they fell to Michigan today inside the Crisler Center by a final score of 71-62.

The Scarlet Knights offense looked pretty good overall (other than three point shooting -- 2-of-12), but overall they shot slightly above 42% on the night. The offense was led by star players Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi as the two combined for 36 of the team’s total 62 points. Guard/Forward Caleb McConnell also chipped in nine points of his own, but the rest of the team as a whole struggled mightily on offense, as no other player was able to come close to double digits.

On the flip side of the ball, Rutgers did just about everything possible to try and stop the red hot Michigan offense. They started in man-to-man, shifted to zone and even played a three quarter court press at times to try to slow down the Wolverines and force a turnover. None of that worked as the Michigan offense shot 46.6% on the night and dominated Rutgers inside, scoring 32 of their 71 points in the paint.

Overall it was another up and down game for the Scarlet Knights, as they couldn’t get any type of stop in the second half, thus causing the loss. Things are starting to come down to the wire for Rutgers as they desperately need to get at least one, probably two more regular season wins to keep their tournament hopes alive.