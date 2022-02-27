Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball loss versus No. 13 Wisconsin

It was another tough night for Rutgers as it dropped its third in a row following its 66-61 loss to No. 13 Wisconsin. Here are three thoughts after the game….



TOO SLOW TO START.....

Despite trailing by nine points at halftime, it was not a good first half for Rutgers (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) as it went 9-of-24 from the field and missed all six of its 3-point attempts. “We probably need to make that a little closer at halftime, especially the way they play and the pace that they play at,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “They’re a tough team to get down to but we fought back and got the lead so credit to our guys. These teams are ranked and every game in our league comes down to a possession or two.” Although the Scarlet Knights were able to fight back in the second half and even take a 51-50 lead, it was not enough as the Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) jumped back on top and kept it that way to secure their fourth straight win.

NOT ENOUGH GEO MAGIC.....

Finishing with a team-high 19 points, Geo Baker needed three more to send this game into a possible overtime as he missed a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. “We really want to get the ball moving a little bit more, wanting to get it downhill,” Pikiell continued. “We got Geo getting us back in the game, he was heading downhill and getting to the free-throw line and being able to change up our defenses.” While Baker has given Rutgers fans many memorable moments over the years, it was not meant to be on this night despite propelling the comeback with 16 second-half points.

SEASON ON THE BRINK.....