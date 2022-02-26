No. 13 Wisconsin defeats Rutgers Hoops

The struggles continued for Rutgers Basketball as they lost their third straight today as No. 13 ranked Wisconsin walked out of Jersey Mike’s Arena with a 66-61 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights offense was led today by guard Geo Baker who finished the game with a team high 19pts to go along with 1reb and 3asts. Along with Baker, Rutgers Hoops also got solid contributions from forward Ron Harper Jr. who chipped in another 12pts.

Overall it wasn’t the prettiest game for the Scarlet Knights who desperately need to add some more wins to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.