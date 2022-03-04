Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball’s comeback win versus Indiana

Thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer from Ron Harper Jr. with 2.1 seconds remaining, Rutgers Basketball defeated Indiana 66-63 to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Here are three thoughts after the game….

PLAYED THEM LIKE A HARP

Much like when he hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to down then-No. 1 Purdue, Ron Harper Jr. sunk another team in the state of Indiana before taking a bow and putting smiles on the faces of the Scarlet Knights faithful. “It was a great moment; I had kind of seen Geo [Baker] when I was inbounding the ball, his man was pressuring him, so I called for it,” Harper said. “Coach Pikiell always says he trusts me in that moment. Once I let it go it felt really good, I got good rotation on the ball and it was in rhythm. I just saw it go up and knew it was good.” While most of the attention will go to the shot (and subsequent celebration), it is worth noting Harper also deflected the inbounds pass to secure the win for the Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) and get them one step closer to the Big Dance.

ICE IN THEIR VEINS

Whether it was Geo Baker’s three right before the half to cut the deficit to seven, Cliff Omoruyi’s clutch free throws to extend their lead to three with 41 seconds remaining, or Aundre Hyatt’s even clutcher free throws to take a five-point lead with 19 seconds left, the Scarlet Knights answered the bell every time they were called upon to earn this victory. “I think it’s pick your poison,” Baker said when asked who was more clutch between him and Harper Jr. “All I know is when Ron calls for the ball like that then I am going to give it to him every time.” In a season that has been filled with many memorable moments, the sight of the Scarlet Knights celebrating as they headed out of Bloomington with the three-point win should rank right near the top.

HOOSIER DADDY