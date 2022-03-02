Rutgers Hoops comes back from down 10 to defeat Indiana on Wednesday

WOW, what a comeback! Rutgers Basketball was down by as many as 10 points, but they managed to battle back in the second half to defeat Indiana on their home court by a final score of 66-63.

Despite some early turnovers, eight in the first half to be exact, the Scarlet Knights offense as a whole played pretty well shooting 47.1% from the field and and 41.2% from three. Rutgers was led in scoring by recently named Julius Erving award (Nation’s top SF) finalist Ron Harper Jr., who finished the game with 19pts to go along 6rebs and 4asts. The Scarlet Knights also got solid offensive contributions from the likes of Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell and Cliff Omoruyi as the trio combined for another 34 points.

Now on the flip side, there were times where the Rutgers defense struggled, especially against Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 15 points in the first half. However the decision to switch to a zone early on in the second half paid off as they shut down the paint for Indiana and locked up Jackson-Davis the rest of the way.

Overall this was a HUGE win for the Scarlet Knights as they are now on the right side of the bubble for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a win on Sunday versus Penn State would all, but secure their second straight trip to the tournament.