The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program are coming off a really strong weekend in which they won two out of three games against the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was the first series win of the season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers were home for the first time this season and looked very comfortable in familiar territory. The Scarlet Knights won the first two games of the series but were not able to generate offense to complete the sweep in the series finale on Monday.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take away from their series win. Third baseman Chris Brito is starting to look like one of the top hitters in the Big Ten. Rutgers has two left-handed pitchers who are going to be a problem for other teams. Rutgers also needed to make some adjustments at the plate in order to take their offense to the next level. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend for the Rutgers-Ohio State series.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE



