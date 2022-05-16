Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's two wins over Bowling Green
Rutgers Baseball picked up another weekend sweep as the Scarlet Knights defeated Bowling Green in back-to-back games in a rain shortened weekend series.
The Scarlet Knights offense continued its torrid pace as they scored a total of 33 runs between the two games.
With that being said, here are the top three takeaways from the weekend.
EXPLOSIVE WEEKEND FOR RUTGERS OFFENSE
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense had a big weekend against the Bowling Green pitching staff. Coming into the series, Bowling Green had one of the worst team ERAs in the country and it got much worse as Rutgers outscored the Falcons 33-6.
The Scarlet Knights blasted seven home runs including two players that had more than one home run. Catcher Nick Cimillo and DH Jordan Sweeney both homered twice during the weekend series.
Sweeney now has career-high ten homers on the season. Tony Santa Maria, Chris Brito, and Danny DiGeorgio also went deep against the Bowling Green’s pitching staff.
RHP NATHAN FLORENCE HAS HUGE GAME
Right-handed pitcher and Hartford transfer Nathan Florence had another excellent performance on the mound. Florence pitched five innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, and ten strikeouts.
After struggling against the Maryland Terrapins, Florence was able to rebound quite nicely against another good offense. Bowling Green had put up some runs in the game before but Florence was able to silence their bats.
During the start versus Bowling Green, Florence had a season-best ten strikeouts and now has 78 strikeouts through 55.2 innings. The graduate transfer also ranks #7 in the Big Ten in strikeouts and #1 on the team.
TURNING THE PAGE TO A POTENTIAL B1G WEEK
With the Bowling Green series over, the Scarlet Knights have to turn the page and focus on this upcoming week. Rutgers has four games coming up including a huge three-game Big Ten series.
On Tuesday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play their final home game of the regular season as they will host the Saint Joseph’s Hawks. The Scarlet Knights have already played the Hawks earlier and won 5-2 on the road.
As for their final series of the regular season, Rutgers will hit the road for a three-game series against the Michigan Wolverines. This is a huge series for Rutgers as they are currently tied for first in the Big Ten with the Maryland Terrapins. Rutgers is looking to close their season strong before they head into postseason play starting with the Big Ten Tournament.
