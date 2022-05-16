Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's two wins over Bowling Green

Rutgers Baseball picked up another weekend sweep as the Scarlet Knights defeated Bowling Green in back-to-back games in a rain shortened weekend series. The Scarlet Knights offense continued its torrid pace as they scored a total of 33 runs between the two games. With that being said, here are the top three takeaways from the weekend.

EXPLOSIVE WEEKEND FOR RUTGERS OFFENSE

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense had a big weekend against the Bowling Green pitching staff. Coming into the series, Bowling Green had one of the worst team ERAs in the country and it got much worse as Rutgers outscored the Falcons 33-6. The Scarlet Knights blasted seven home runs including two players that had more than one home run. Catcher Nick Cimillo and DH Jordan Sweeney both homered twice during the weekend series. Sweeney now has career-high ten homers on the season. Tony Santa Maria, Chris Brito, and Danny DiGeorgio also went deep against the Bowling Green’s pitching staff.

RHP NATHAN FLORENCE HAS HUGE GAME

Right-handed pitcher and Hartford transfer Nathan Florence had another excellent performance on the mound. Florence pitched five innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, and ten strikeouts. After struggling against the Maryland Terrapins, Florence was able to rebound quite nicely against another good offense. Bowling Green had put up some runs in the game before but Florence was able to silence their bats. During the start versus Bowling Green, Florence had a season-best ten strikeouts and now has 78 strikeouts through 55.2 innings. The graduate transfer also ranks #7 in the Big Ten in strikeouts and #1 on the team.

TURNING THE PAGE TO A POTENTIAL B1G WEEK