Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball’s sweep of Ohio State
Rutgers Baseball had a big weekend as they swept the Ohio State Buckeyes behind a strong offensive performance.
With all that being said, here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus Ohio State.
RYAN LASKO HAS UNBELIEVABLE WEEKEND
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights successful weekend in Columbus, Ohio had a lot to do with the incredible weekend Ryan Lasko just had. The Rutgers leadoff hitter should earn Big Ten Hitter of the Week honors after going 10 for 16 (.625 batting average) with five home runs and ten RBIs. Lasko homered three times and drove in six runs in the Saturday game and followed that up with two home runs and four RBI's in the series finale.
With Lasko's incredible weekend, he has taken the lead on the club in home runs with 13. He also leads the Scarlet Knights offense in hits with 70, doubles with 16, and total bases with 129.
RUTGERS STRUGGLING TO FIND NO. THREE STARTER
Since Brian Fitzpatrick went down with an ankle injury, the Rutgers pitching staff has struggled to find themselves a Sunday starter. Sophomore left-handed Justin Sinibaldi has shown flashes that he’s capable of taking on that role but hasn’t done it consistently.
The last couple of series finale games for Rutgers have been bullpen games in which the Scarlet Knights used close to a dozen different pitchers. Last Sunday, Rutgers used eight pitchers including four arms that couldn’t record a full inning.
Rutgers will have their biggest weekend series of the season coming up against the Maryland Terrapins and the winner of the series might come down to a rubber match. Rutgers needs to find a #3 starter that can close out the series or at least limit the damage.
RUTGERS OFFENSE SHOWS OFF POWER THIS WEEKEND
Besides Ryan Lasko’s five-home run weekend, the Rutgers lineup had a slugfest in Columbus as the Scarlet Knights clubbed fourteen home runs which are the most Rutgers has homered in a Big Ten weekend series.
In the series opener, Rutgers blasted three home runs which is the least Rutgers had in a game this past weekend. Evan Sleight homered twice in the series-opening win. Chris Brito also blasted his tenth long ball of the season.
On Saturday, Lasko homered three times but Rutgers also had two more dingers. Richie Schiekofer hit a solo home run to left center that was his first home run of the season. Nick Cimillo also hit his first home run since the injury as Rutgers cruised past Ohio State 13-3 to clinch the series win.
In the series finale, Rutgers blasted six home runs including two players that had multiple dingers. Lasko blasted two long balls along with Nick Cimillo, who’s only one home run away from tying Lasko for team leader in home runs. Chris Brito hit his eleven home run of the season and his of the series to straightaway center. Danny DiGeorgio also joined in the home run derby as he blasted a solo home run to centerfield. Rutgers now has 68 home runs this season which is second-best in the Big Ten only behind Maryland, which has 80.
