Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball’s sweep of Ohio State

Rutgers Baseball had a big weekend as they swept the Ohio State Buckeyes behind a strong offensive performance. With all that being said, here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus Ohio State.

RYAN LASKO HAS UNBELIEVABLE WEEKEND

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights successful weekend in Columbus, Ohio had a lot to do with the incredible weekend Ryan Lasko just had. The Rutgers leadoff hitter should earn Big Ten Hitter of the Week honors after going 10 for 16 (.625 batting average) with five home runs and ten RBIs. Lasko homered three times and drove in six runs in the Saturday game and followed that up with two home runs and four RBI's in the series finale. ​With Lasko's incredible weekend, he has taken the lead on the club in home runs with 13. He also leads the Scarlet Knights offense in hits with 70, doubles with 16, and total bases with 129.

RUTGERS STRUGGLING TO FIND NO. THREE STARTER

Since Brian Fitzpatrick went down with an ankle injury, the Rutgers pitching staff has struggled to find themselves a Sunday starter. Sophomore left-handed Justin Sinibaldi has shown flashes that he’s capable of taking on that role but hasn’t done it consistently. ​The last couple of series finale games for Rutgers have been bullpen games in which the Scarlet Knights used close to a dozen different pitchers. Last Sunday, Rutgers used eight pitchers including four arms that couldn’t record a full inning. ​Rutgers will have their biggest weekend series of the season coming up against the Maryland Terrapins and the winner of the series might come down to a rubber match. Rutgers needs to find a #3 starter that can close out the series or at least limit the damage.

RUTGERS OFFENSE SHOWS OFF POWER THIS WEEKEND