COACHSPEAK: Yorktown HC Alec Hicks talks 2026 Tight End Brady Owens

Rutgers Football added several recruits from their Official Visits recently and one of the top targets to commit was tight end prospect Brady Owens out of Yorktown High School down in Virginia.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Owens' game, The Knight Report reached out to Yorktown High School Head Coach Alec Hicks to learn more about him both on and off the field.
HOW IS OWENS ON THE FIELD?: "On the field, Brady is a leader and a game changer. He communicates well with his team mates and is pretty versatile. He will block you to open up the run and he will catch balls that are hard to defend."