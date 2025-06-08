Advertisement
Published Jun 8, 2025
2026 Florida Linebacker Justin Edwards commits to Rutgers Football
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has added linebacker recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as Justin "JJ" Edwards from Edgewater High School has made the decision to join the CHOP26 class today.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect becomes the 20th commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, as they continue to be ranked within the Top 15 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

In the end, the Florida native had 15 total offers, but chose the Scarlet Knights over schools like Houston, Kentucky, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Wake Forest, Virginia and many others.

Edwards also had Official Visits scheduled to check out Miami and Kentucky over the next few weeks, but those two visits are now off as he is solidly committed to the Scarlet Knights.

This past season as a junior, Edwards finished 52 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovered, while leading Edgewater to a 10-2 record.

With the addition of Edwards, he becomes the third linebacker in this class joining the likes of Joey Kopec from Ohio and Adam Shaw from New Jersey.

2026 RUTGERS FOOTBALL COMMITS
POS.NAMESTAR RATINGCOMMIT DATE

WR

Dyzier Carter

4

7/27/24

WR

Elias Coke

3

1/15/25

OLB

Wydeek Collier

4

1/19/25

NICKEL

Chris Hewitt Jr.

4

1/29/25

LB

Joey Kopec

3

3/7/25

IOL

Donovan Johnson

3

3/10/25

S

Sebastian Cruz

3

3/29/25

CB

Brandon Murray

3

4/26/25

OT

Cameron Greene

3

5/14/25

IOL

Jared Smith

4

5/23/25

OT

Tyler Duell

4

5/31/25

QB

Xavier Stearn

3

5/31/25

OT

Tyrell Simpson

3

5/31/25

IOL

Logan Anthony

3

6/01/25

LB

Adam Shaw

3

6/01/25

ATH

Rinaldo Callaway III

3

6/02/25

TE

DJ Howerton

3

6/03/25

RB

Michael Dukes III

3

6/04/25

