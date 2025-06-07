2026 DB Latrell Noel commits to Rutgers Football, reclassifies to 2025

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounds cornerback prospect hails from Naples, Florida where he played for at First Baptist Academy, but recently decided to reclassify and join the Loomis Chaffee School up in Connecticut for a prep year, while also joining the 2026 class.

For the fourth straight year, Rutgers Football will have one of its commitments reclassify to enroll on campus a year earlier, as defensive back Latrell Noel has committed to the program and will join the Scarlet Knights this summer.

After a recent camp performance in front of the staff, Noel quickly scheduled an Official Visit to campus and staff got a commitment from the defensive back relatively quickly while also convincing him to join the team this year and go back to the 2025 class.

This past season as a high school senior, Noel finished with 50 total tackles (34 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt.

As mentioned before, this was the fourth year in a row that the Scarlet Knights have had an offseason reclass, as Noel he joins linebacker Dariel Djabome (2023 -> 2022), DB Sage Clawges (2024 -> 2023), running back Antwan Raymond (2025 -> 2024) as the other two reclassified prospects.

With Noel reclassifying, Rutgers Football’s 2025 recruiting class now holds 28 verbal commitments which includes a trio of cornerback commitments from Michael Clayton, Renick Dorilas and Steven Murray.