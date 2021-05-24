The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program had another tough weekend against the Michigan State Spartans. Rutgers lost two out of their three games versus Michigan State, which is a bottom half team in the Big Ten Conference.

Just three weeks ago, Rutgers was getting some national recognition for their impressive weekends versus Michigan and Nebraska. Since then, Rutgers has lost nine out of their last eleven and now have a 19-22 record.

Rutgers now has only one more series left in the regular season and it will be in their home stadium. Rutgers has really struggled at home with a 5-12 record. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend series versus the Michigan State Spartans.

