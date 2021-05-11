The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program had a really tough weekend against two Big Ten opponents. Rutgers lost all four games in their four-game weekend series versus the Indiana Hoosiers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights started to be in the conversation as a potential bubble team in the race to Omaha. After this past weekend, Rutgers bubble might have just popped and their chances of finding their way into a regional might be over.

There were a lot of things to take away from this past weekend and almost all of it is not very positive. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend in the Indian series and the Nebraska series.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE