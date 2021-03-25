The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the road after completing their first home weekend series of the 2021 season. Rutgers will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana for a three-game weekend series against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue is off to a really bad start this season with a 2-9 record with wins against Indiana and Nebraska. This weekend series for Purdue will be their first home series of the season as they’ve played most of their games in a neutral site.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a strong weekend series against the Ohio State Buckeyes where Rutgers took two out of three against the Buckeyes and earned their first series win of the season.

The Scarlet Knights will look to stay hot after a strong weekend against OSU. Purdue hasn’t looked good this season but they still have some talented player on their roster that could make a big impact on the series. Here are three Purdue Boilermakers to watch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

