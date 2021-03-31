The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back home after a successful weekend on the road as they will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to Piscataway for a three-game series.

Penn State has struggled this season as they have a 4-10 record with wins against Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan. This weekend series for Penn State will be their first road trip since they travel to Bloomington, Indiana and got swept by the Indiana Hoosiers in four games.

The Scarlet Knights will look to stay hot after a strong weekend against Purdue. It’s been a difficult season for the Nittany Lions but there’s still some talent on their roster. Here are three Penn State Nittany Lions to watch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

