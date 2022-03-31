The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be finally have their first home three-game weekend series this season as they will play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. ​The Golden Gophers will enter Big Ten Conference play with an 8-17 record but did sweep Western Illinois this past weekend. Here are three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

RHP SAM IRELAND

Junior right-handed pitcher Sam Ireland was a utility player for Minnesota in his first two starts but has focused to just pitching this season and has pitched better than any other starter in Minnesota’s pitching rotation. ​On the season, Ireland has posted a 3-0 record in his first six starts this season. Ireland also has a 2.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a .205 opponent batting average. Ireland has also struck out 38 batter and walked 18 in his 33.2 innings pitched. ​The Colorado native was featured on D1 Baseball All-Big Ten Freshman team in his first season at Minnesota. He was selected as a position player but had developed into a really sound pitcher and an ace on Minnesota’s weekend rotation.

INF JACK KELLY

Fifth-year senior infielder Jack Kelly is currently Minnesota’s hottest hitter and has been carrying their offense which ranks average to below average in the Big Ten Conference. Kelly previously played for Northwestern before transferring to Minnesota. ​On the season, Kelly has slashed .405/.477/.784 with 30 hits, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs and a team-high 1.261 OPS. Kelly also ranks fourth in the Big Ten in hitting. ​The former Northwestern transfer has played a large role in their offense and Rutgers will need to pitch t him very carefully. Kelly usually hits third in Minnesota’s order but will definitely be in the heart of their order versus Rutgers this weekend.

RHP AIDAN MALDONADO