Three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this weekend versus Rutgers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be finally have their first home three-game weekend series this season as they will play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Golden Gophers will enter Big Ten Conference play with an 8-17 record but did sweep Western Illinois this past weekend. Here are three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.
RHP SAM IRELAND
Junior right-handed pitcher Sam Ireland was a utility player for Minnesota in his first two starts but has focused to just pitching this season and has pitched better than any other starter in Minnesota’s pitching rotation.
On the season, Ireland has posted a 3-0 record in his first six starts this season. Ireland also has a 2.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a .205 opponent batting average. Ireland has also struck out 38 batter and walked 18 in his 33.2 innings pitched.
The Colorado native was featured on D1 Baseball All-Big Ten Freshman team in his first season at Minnesota. He was selected as a position player but had developed into a really sound pitcher and an ace on Minnesota’s weekend rotation.
INF JACK KELLY
Fifth-year senior infielder Jack Kelly is currently Minnesota’s hottest hitter and has been carrying their offense which ranks average to below average in the Big Ten Conference. Kelly previously played for Northwestern before transferring to Minnesota.
On the season, Kelly has slashed .405/.477/.784 with 30 hits, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs and a team-high 1.261 OPS. Kelly also ranks fourth in the Big Ten in hitting.
The former Northwestern transfer has played a large role in their offense and Rutgers will need to pitch t him very carefully. Kelly usually hits third in Minnesota’s order but will definitely be in the heart of their order versus Rutgers this weekend.
RHP AIDAN MALDONADO
Another veteran right-handed pitcher in Minnesota’s weekend rotation is Aidan Maldonado. The in-state redshirt junior is the Golden Gophers Sunday starter and has been a really solid #3 for Minnesota this season.
During the season, Maldonado has posted a 1-2 record in his six starts. Maldonado also possess a 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9. He also has a .238 opponent batting average and a 4.2 BB/9.
Coming out of high school, Maldonado was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Maldonado decided to honor his commitment and enrolled at Illinois. After three rough season, Maldonado entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Minnesota where he has finally found some success in the Golden Gophers pitching rotation.
