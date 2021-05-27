The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are home for their final series of the 2021 baseball season. Rutgers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a three-game weekend series starting Fridaynight.

​The Illinois Fighting Illini go into this series with a 21-20record which is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois are coming off in which they took two out of three versus the Penn State Nittany Lions in their final home series of the season.

The Fighting Illini is one of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten as they have the third ranked offense in the Big Ten only behind Nebraska and Michigan. Here are three Illinois Fighting Illini to watch for versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE