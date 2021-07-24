This is why Bo Melton thinks Rutgers' offense can take the next step

"I feel like I (flipped a switch) with a new staff coming in and coach (Sean) Gleeson and coach (Tiquan) Underwood helped me a lot," Melton said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Friday. "I cleared my mind from the past and they gave me more confidence to go out there and play. The coaches believed in me and me believing in myself elevated my game even more than what it was before. The biggest thing is progressing every year."

But in 2020, the Cedar Creek High School product product broke out in a big way with 47 catches, 638 yards, and six receiving touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores and a punt return score.

Bo Melton had just 30 catches in 2019, 28 in 2018, and four in 2017 with just two touchdowns total in those three seasons for Rutgers football.

A four-star recruit in 2017, Melton finally lived up to the hype and made his mark, something he wanted to do since his freshman year.

"When I first got here, that's all I wanted to do. I just wanted to impact the team and just make sure that I did my part," Melton said. "When coach Schiano came, family, trust, chop, were big and it helped create bonds with my brothers. We all sacrificed and made plays."

Last year brought many challenges to people across the globe including the Scarlet Knights. A new coaching staff had to bond with its players online, which is where the new offensive and defensive schemes were learned as well.

And while it was difficult, the team came together and put forth a strong showing despite not having spring practice and a real training camp.

"Honestly, I was surprised," Melton said. "We were on and off all year, and it was kind of hard to envision what the season was gonna look like because it was canceled at one time and came back. I didn't really know what to expect, but just going through WebEx meetings, going through the playbook, and going through plays, it kind of clicked once we got together. We started to click, especially during the season. Everybody started doing a little better."

For the first time in over a decade, the same offensive coordinator and quarterback are both back for Rutgers in Gleeson and Noah Vedral, respectively, along with much of the offensive line and the skill players. After making progress last season, more growth is expected on the field in 2021.

"I feel like it's gonna help a lot with the connections with Noah, or Cole Snyder, or Evan Simon. Having Noah back specifically gives us an opportunity to get each other better, throw more, catch more, and connect more," Melton said. "feel like having a year under our belt, it's only up from here."

Melton expanded on what makes Vedral, who threw for nine touchdowns and 1,253 yards in 2020, a good quarterback fit.

"Noah's very prolific, he's very fast, he can move around a pocket, and he has a good ball," Melton said. "He really leads the receivers very well. On the short throws, he puts it on you so you can have opportunity to make people miss. I think that's something that doesn't show on the stat sheet, but as a player he can lead us with his throws and it helps a lot."