Third Team All-American goalie Colin Kirst back for one more season

Kirst who is a Bernardsville, New Jersey native originally transferred in last offseason from Lehigh to join forces with his brother Connor who was drafted by the Professional Lacrosse League's defending champions, the Whipsnakes.

Rutgers Men's Lacrosse received some big news today as last year's starting goalkeeper Colin Kirst was granted a redshirt and will returnfor one more season with the Scarlet Knights.

Now Kirst is coming off one heck of a year where he finished with 179 saves in 13 games, while allowing 137 total goals, which equals out to a save percentage of 56.6% which ranks as the 11th best save percentage in the country last season.

Kirst also helped guide the team to a 9-4 record overall, which was good enough for the team's first NCAA Tournament birth since 2004 and landed their first tournament win since 1990, taking down Lehigh by a final score of 12-5.

While the news of Kirst's return might be the biggest news of the offseason, the Scarlet Knights also made some other significant moves bringing back an all-time great attacker in Kieran Mullins who currently sits second all time in program history with 230 career points.

The staff also added the following transfers to the roster this offseason and TKR spoke with CollegeCrosse.com insider Jake Nazar to break them all down in the video below.

-- Faceoff specialist Sam Stephan (Mount St. Mary's)

-- Attackmam Brian Cameron (North Carolina)

-- Attacker Ronan Jacoby (Wesleyan)

-- Midfielder Mitch Bartolo (Penn)

-- Defense Brad Apgar (Salisbury)

-- Defense Bryant Boswell (Bucknell)

-- Goalie Toby Burgdorf (Providence)