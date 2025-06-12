Fast Rising 2028 QB Brycen Marbrey talks Rutgers Camp, Updates Recruitment

One of the fastest rising quarterback prospects from Florida in the 2028 class, Brycen Marbrey made the journey up to New Jersey recently to take part in one of Rutgers Football's CHOP Elite camp in the hopes of earning an offer. "Camp was awesome, I had a really good time up there," Marbrey told TKR. "I got lots of reps and there was some good competition up North. I felt a did very good, I didn’t miss too many throws and with that I also had some pretty good wide receivers up there as well. Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca was pretty wowed at some throws, so that’s usually a good sign you did good."

The Florida native went on to talk about what the coaching staff said to him following the visit to campus. “i spoke with coach (Kirk) Ciarocca and coach Cade (Ciarrocca), who is the assistant qb coach," said Marbrey. "After camp, I went on an unofficial and they both told me I did an awesome job. They said that they aren’t going to offer me yet because i don’t have too much film, but they will be watching me closely and I am on definitely on their board. After the they season they will evaluate my film and they also want me to come up to a game this Fall." At the moment, Marbrey only three offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Syracuse and Toledo, but a Rutgers offer would mean a lot to him. "it would mean a lot," he said. "You know since that would be my first Big Ten school and only my fourth offer. When a school like that sees your potential and having that belief in you becoming a great quarterback would mean a lot." Along with Rutgers, Mabrey has also been hearing a lot from coaches at Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, South Florida, Virginia Tech, and others.