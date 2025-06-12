Fast Rising 2028 QB Brycen Marbrey talks Rutgers Camp, Updates Recruitment

One of the fastest rising quarterback prospects from Florida in the 2028 class, Brycen Marbrey made the journey up to New Jersey recently to take part in one of Rutgers Football's CHOP Elite camp in the hopes of earning an offer.
"Camp was awesome, I had a really good time up there," Marbrey told TKR. "I got lots of reps and there was some good competition up North. I felt a did very good, I didn’t miss too many throws and with that I also had some pretty good wide receivers up there as well. Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca was pretty wowed at some throws, so that’s usually a good sign you did good."
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
The Florida native went on to talk about what the coaching staff said to him following the visit to campus.
“i spoke with coach (Kirk) Ciarocca and coach Cade (Ciarrocca), who is the assistant qb coach," said Marbrey. "After camp, I went on an unofficial and they both told me I did an awesome job. They said that they aren’t going to offer me yet because i don’t have too much film, but they will be watching me closely and I am on definitely on their board. After the they season they will evaluate my film and they also want me to come up to a game this Fall."
At the moment, Marbrey only three offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Syracuse and Toledo, but a Rutgers offer would mean a lot to him.
"it would mean a lot," he said. "You know since that would be my first Big Ten school and only my fourth offer. When a school like that sees your potential and having that belief in you becoming a great quarterback would mean a lot."
Along with Rutgers, Mabrey has also been hearing a lot from coaches at Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, South Florida, Virginia Tech, and others.
Now Marbrey also works with a quarterback trainer down in Florida and that would be none other than former TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano, who dropped in to break down his game.
"What makes Brycen Marbrey a special quarterback is his elite arm talent and ability to process information at a high level. A lot of the feedback I get from schools is how much of a natural thrower he is and his ability to drive the football in all three phases of the passing game. He has a “pop” on the football that allows him to generate spin velocity at a high rate, allowing him to deliver throws with elite anticipation and accuracy. The growth he has made this offseason has been second to none and that’s a huge credit to his commitment to improving every week at training with me. He’s very coachable and understands that he not only wants to be the best he can be but also help his team be successful at the end of the day.
I’ve had the honor to coach and train Brycen since he was in the fifth grade, and from the moment I worked with him years ago, I knew he was going to be special. Brycen and I communicate everyday whether it’s FaceTime or texting about mechanics, film or just life in general. We have that big brother to little brother relationship and I know he is just scratching the surface. He’s quickly becoming one of the top Quarterbacks in the country for a reason, and I’m very thankful to help him reach his goals/dreams." - Anthony Siciliano, Quarterback Trainer
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board