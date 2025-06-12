2026 European OL Bruno Werner Earns Rutgers Offer, Planning Official Visit

Rutgers Football summer camps are in full swing and prospects from not only all across the country, but from around the world are visiting Piscataway for a chance to earn an offer from the Scarlet Knights.

One of those overseas prospects who recently made the trip to campus was offensive lineman Bruno Werner out of Germany, who currently plays for the NFL Academy.

"After the camp, we went on a tour through the Rutgers facility," Werner told TKR. "We got to hangout in the Players Lounge and talk with some of the coaches and players. After that, I was brought to the head coach's office together along with coach at NFL Academy. We sat down, had a great conversation and he offered me. It means a lot, they are a good school at developing linemen."