SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The win is Iowa's second over Rutgers this season. Rutgers now waits for Selection Monday to determine its seed and who it will play in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

No. 19 Rutgers women's basketball's nine-game winning streak was snapped as the third-seeded Scarlet Knights fell to sixth-seeded Iowa, 73-62, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

The first quarter was extremely ugly for Rutgers, which committed five turnovers the last six minutes of the frame. The last five minutes, Iowa finished out the quarter on a 13-2 run, including a 10-0 burst highlighted by a 3-pointer. Iowa easily broke Rutgers 55-defense.

Rutgers shot just 21% in the first (4-of-19) while Iowa shot 61% (9-of-15).

Gabbie Marshall terrorized Rutgers with six made 3-pointers. She had 22 points at halftime. Her sixth stretched the Hawkeye's lead to 21, the largest deficit Rutgers faced all year.

The Scarlet Knights clawed back a little with a 7-0 run as Arella Guirates scooped in a layup and Diamond Johnson hit a step-back 3-pointer and a floater at the 1:41 that would be the game's last points before halftime. Iowa led 39-25 at the break.

To begin the third, Rutgers got a stop defensively, and then Guirantes hit a 3-pointer from the left corner as Tekia Mack recorded the assist. Guirantes then notched a three-point play to make it a 10-point game.

But the unselfish Hawkeyes surged again, 48-33, as Monika Czinano made two layups in the paint as she fended off the defender. Another jumper for 1,001th career point made it 50-35.

A mini 5-0 run by Rutgers on a Guirantes jumper and a Diamond three made it a 10 point game a little less than midway through the third quarter.

In the fourth, a steal and a layup at the other end capped a 7-0 to make it 69-61, but Czinano made a bucket in the paint to stop the spurt.

The hot shooting from long range continued for Iowa in the fourth with McKenna Warnock getting in on the action.

Overall, Marshall's career-high and Iowa's steady shooting were too much to overcome

For the full stats, click here.