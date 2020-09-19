TheKnightReport - Third (and final?) Rutgers football schedule released for 2020 season

Third (and final?) Rutgers football schedule released for 2020 season
Rutgers football 2020 schedule take three.
SLAP!
Saturday morning, the Big Ten Conference unveiled a third, and probably final football schedule for the fall on BTN.
The Scarlet Knights have eight regular season games on the slate with a crossover consolation for a ninth contest on Dec. 19, coinciding with the Big Ten Championship Game one day before the final College Football Playoffs rankings come out.
Many hope the season goes on without a hitch and anybody testing positive for COVID-19 and it ends like a fairytale movie.
With that being said, here is Rutgers' schedule for a third time. Television and times will be known at a later date.
Rutgers football 2020 schedule
Week 1 - Oct. 24: at Michigan State
Week 2 - Oct. 31: vs. Indiana
Week 3 - Nov. 7: at Ohio State
Week 4 - Nov. 14: vs. Illinois
Week 5 - Nov. 21: vs. Michigan
Week 6 - Nov. 28: at Purdue
Week 7 - Dec. 5: vs. Penn State
Week 8 - Dec. 12: at Maryland
Week 9 - Dec. 19: TBA
