TheKnightReport - Third (and final?) Rutgers football schedule released for 2020 season

Rutgers football 2020 schedule take three.

SLAP!

Saturday morning, the Big Ten Conference unveiled a third, and probably final football schedule for the fall on BTN.

The Scarlet Knights have eight regular season games on the slate with a crossover consolation for a ninth contest on Dec. 19, coinciding with the Big Ten Championship Game one day before the final College Football Playoffs rankings come out.

Many hope the season goes on without a hitch and anybody testing positive for COVID-19 and it ends like a fairytale movie.

With that being said, here is Rutgers' schedule for a third time. Television and times will be known at a later date.

Rutgers football 2020 schedule

Week 1 - Oct. 24: at Michigan State

Week 2 - Oct. 31: vs. Indiana

Week 3 - Nov. 7: at Ohio State

Week 4 - Nov. 14: vs. Illinois

Week 5 - Nov. 21: vs. Michigan

Week 6 - Nov. 28: at Purdue

Week 7 - Dec. 5: vs. Penn State

Week 8 - Dec. 12: at Maryland

Week 9 - Dec. 19: TBA

