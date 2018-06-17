WR Chase Jones (St. Peter’s Prep - NJ) on Rutgers visit: ““My favorite part was probably the academic part and sitting down with coach Ash. I just think that the world is all a business and I want to be a part of that world.”

TE Tyler DeVera (Bergen Catholic - NJ) on Rutgers offer: “It was awesome to just get the offer. Just knowing that my brother goes there and how he talks about it. I can definitely see myself at a place like Rutgers.”

DE Jason Blissett (Poly Prep - NY) on Rutgers visit: “Rutgers is definitely high on my list right now. I will probably wait until the fall to take any of my officials. However I definitely plan on taking one to Rutgers for sure.”

LS Evan Davis (Rumson Fair Haven - NJ) on Rutgers PWO offer: ““Coach (Chris) Ash talked to me on the field and asked me to snap a ball for him. The snap hit the punter right on the hip. He told me he’d love to have me as a preferred walk on. The same goes with coach (Toby) Neinas who is one of the special teams coaches after the camp. I’ve been going to Rutgers games and junior days for the past year and have really been involved in their program. I love everything about it.”

MENS SOCCER: Earlier this week the Rutgers Men’s Soccer Team decided to take their best shot at guessing who would win this years World Cup. The majority of the team selected Brazil.

