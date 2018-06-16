Rutgers legacy DeVera earns offer from Scarlet Knights
One of the first offers to come from Saturday’s camp was to a familiar name for most Scarlet Knights fans as Rutgers made the decision to offer Bergen Catholic tight end Tyler DeVera.
A lot of fans might know the name as he is the younger brother of current Rutgers linebacker Brendan DeVera. The younger of the DeVera brothers spoke with The Knight Report about the camp, his new offer, and more.
“I decided to come to camp because of coach Nunzio,” DeVera told TKR. “He has always pushed for me and saw my potential. I think once coach Ash realized my capabilities and how much I’ve improved that is when he decided to offer me.”
This was DeVera’s 11th scholarship offer and it meant a lot for the home town school to offer him.
“It was awesome to just get the offer,” said DeVera. “Just knowing that my brother goes there and how he talks about it. I can definitely see myself at a place like Rutgers.”
As DeVera mentioned, his brother is a current Scarlet Knights football player and he tells him a lot about the school and program.
“Brendan always says how awesome it is at Rutgers,” DeVera said. “He said he loves it, the coaches are enthusiastic and the energy is one of a kind feeling.”
Right now the younger DeVera doesn’t have any favorites, but he does hold Rutgers in high regard.
“It’s always been a place where I have been comfortable at,” he said. “I just like being there and hanging out. So they are definitely high on the board for me.”
No decision just yet for DeVera as he isn’t really sure when a decision is going to happen just yet. He does know a couple of things he definitely wants in a future school though.
“I want somewhere that I feel comfortable,” said DeVera. “A place where I know the academics are up to par. Also, somewhere that there is a sense of competitiveness in everything they do. Plus a place close to home is also a huge upside for me.”
SIGN UP NOW FOR MORE RECRUITING SCOOPS & STORIES JUST LIKE THIS FOR FREE JUST BY CLICKING THE PICTURE BELOW!