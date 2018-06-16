One of the first offers to come from Saturday’s camp was to a familiar name for most Scarlet Knights fans as Rutgers made the decision to offer Bergen Catholic tight end Tyler DeVera.

A lot of fans might know the name as he is the younger brother of current Rutgers linebacker Brendan DeVera. The younger of the DeVera brothers spoke with The Knight Report about the camp, his new offer, and more.

“I decided to come to camp because of coach Nunzio,” DeVera told TKR. “He has always pushed for me and saw my potential. I think once coach Ash realized my capabilities and how much I’ve improved that is when he decided to offer me.”

This was DeVera’s 11th scholarship offer and it meant a lot for the home town school to offer him.

“It was awesome to just get the offer,” said DeVera. “Just knowing that my brother goes there and how he talks about it. I can definitely see myself at a place like Rutgers.”