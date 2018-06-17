Blissett Enjoys Rutgers Visit, Planning Fall Official Visit
Jason Blissett, one of the top recruits in the state of New York for the class of 2019 decided to make the trip over to New Jersey to visit Rutgers on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news