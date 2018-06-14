In just a couple of hours the 2018 World Cup will officially start as Russia is set to take on Saudi Arabia in the first of many matches that will take place over the next couple of weeks.

Here at The Knight Report we’ve decided to reach out to a couple of players on the Rutgers Men’s Soccer team to see who they have winning it all and why.

Forward Brian Hawkins - Redshirt Junior

“Personally, I think Brazil have the greatest chance of winning the World Cup just because they have something to prove after losing in their home country 7-1 against Germany in the last World Cup. Also, they have a bunch of young talent with stars such as Neymar and Coutinho. In my mind, they are the perfect World Cup team and have a lot to prove after the last World Cup. I personally would like to see 1 of 3 teams win. Either Brazil, France or Belgium. I like France because they have my favorite player Antoine Griezmann. I really like Belgium also though, and it would be cool for a different team to win the World Cup. All in all, I predict Brazil will be the winners of the World Cup, I just can't wait for the games to get started."

Midfielder Thomas Dovell - Senior

“I think there are a lot of good teams in this World Cup with some obvious favorites. There is France who have an extremely deep team with lot of options for every position. There is also Germany who are the heavy favorite because of their experience and ability to play as a team. And then there is Argentina with arguably the best attack in the World Cup with one of the best players who has ever played. But I think this year Brazil will take it. They have extreme talent and speed and have world class players all over the field. I also think they will have a chip on their shoulder for their embarrassing loss to Germany last time around so they will come out strong. They also have a relatively easy group to get through.”

Defenseman Bryce Washington - Sophomore

“Personally I have to go with Brazil. Honestly I just like their pro style the most, and they just have a couple world class players on their team. They just play with a type of flare with the kind of play makes it exciting. I’m also looking forward to seeing Spain defender Sergio Ramos play too.”

Goalkeeper Kevin Silva - Junior

“I’m Portuguese so I have Portugal winning. I just admire the passion they bring to each game. In the 2016 Euros no one gave them a chance to win but they just played with their hearts each game and that gave them a chance.”

Goalkeeper Rafael Pereira - Senior

“This year the World Cup is going to have some real strong teams in it. My top three would be Brazil, Spain, and Germany. They are all good clubs and it’s going to be real tight race."

