In our newest feature, the Sunday Knight Cap, we take a look at some of the notable things that happened at Rutgers this past week.

Olympic Sports:



Baseball: This past week the Scarlet Knights took on LaSalle for a three game series from Friday-Sunday. The Scarlet Knights took game one by a score of 11-1, as starter John O’Reilly held the Explorers to three hits through six innings. The second game of the series didn’t end favorably as the Knights lost 1-0, after a solid performance from starter Henry Rutkowski who has 8.1 innings pitched of shutout ball. The Scarlet Knights bounced back on Sunday to secure the series win as they won game three, 11-3. The Scarlet Knights are currently 17-11 on the year.

Men’s Lacrosse: Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse team took down #17 Michigan earlier today by a score of 16-8. Kieran Mullins tied a career high eight goals in today’s match. The Scarlet Knights are now 8-3 on the season. Next up for Rutgers is a huge game next Sunday versus No. 2 Maryland in College Park.

Softball: The softball team welcomed the #23 Ohio State Buckeyes to town starting on Friday for a three game series. The Knights lost all three games in the series to the Buckeyes by a combined score of 28-8. The Knights are now 17-19 on the year.

Women’s Lacrosse: This past week the women’s lax team welcomed Lafayette to New Jersey on Tuesday and secured a 12-6 win. Later in the week, the team took to the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins and lost by a score 14-6. The women’s lax team is now 6-8 on the year.

Notable Quotables:

One high school football coach on Saturday's scrimmage: “They look bigger, faster, and stronger. This is probably the best team that I have seen in three years. The Sitkowski kid made two great throws, they are all very close in the competition, but if you ask me he’s the guy."

’19 LB Kameron Blount (St. Charles - MD) on Rutgers visit: “I am definitely high on Rutgers right now,” Blount said. “Just because they've been with me for most of my recruiting process. They are one of five that I can name right now that I would take an official visit too.”

’19 SF Ismael Massoud (Macduffie School - MA): on Rutgers visit: “It would be cool to play so close to home. Coach Pikiell's program is a family environment and it'd be easy for my parents to get to my games."